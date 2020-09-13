Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,633. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

