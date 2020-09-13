Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 492 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $8,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

Shares of MTD traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $973.71. 75,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,090. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,009.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $943.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

