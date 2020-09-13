Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 460 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $185.54. 779,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

