Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 1,865 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 767.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $220.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,927. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $253.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

