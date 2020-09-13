Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.70. 9,626,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,859. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

