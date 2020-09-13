Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 365,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,863. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock worth $4,791,735. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

