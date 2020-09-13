Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cintas by 708.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

CTAS stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.