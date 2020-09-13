Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,393. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.