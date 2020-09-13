Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 21,260 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

OTIS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,229. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

