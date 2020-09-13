Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 1,977 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,336 shares of company stock worth $22,256,336. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

DXCM stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.46. The stock had a trading volume of 602,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,379. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $144.10 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.