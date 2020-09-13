Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 1,439 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,636 shares of company stock worth $17,734,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. 1,532,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

