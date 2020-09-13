Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cielo in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cielo presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.40 on Friday. Cielo has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

About Cielo

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.