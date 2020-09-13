Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cielo in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cielo presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $7.40 on Friday. Cielo has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

