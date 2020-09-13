Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,209.73

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,209.73 and traded as low as $1,101.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 1,440 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

