CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

CHSCP opened at $29.25 on Friday. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Get CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares alerts:

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.