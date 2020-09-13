Chromia Market Cap Achieves $20.11 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.01584562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00191449 BTC.

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,711,798 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

