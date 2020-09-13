Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Up 114.6% in August

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOOF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,903. Choom has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Choom alerts:

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.