China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 60.4% in August

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 6.35% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

