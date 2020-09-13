Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

