Carebit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Carebit has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a total market cap of $6,433.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carebit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025559 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003887 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 159,749,503 coins and its circulating supply is 155,356,423 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carebit’s official website is carebit.org

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.