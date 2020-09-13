Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 628 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $222.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average of $198.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

