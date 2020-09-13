Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $474.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.