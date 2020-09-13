Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

