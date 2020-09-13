Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,336,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 102,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 163,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.71 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.