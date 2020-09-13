Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.