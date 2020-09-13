Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $541.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $581.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

