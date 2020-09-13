Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5,405.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.