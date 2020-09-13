Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 43,036 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,036 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

