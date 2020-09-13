Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 117,387 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1,697.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Mdu Resources Group worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 351.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE MDU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.