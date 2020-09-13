Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.
Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
