Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

