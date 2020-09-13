Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

PRVL stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $385.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.19. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

