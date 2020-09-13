Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 548,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.