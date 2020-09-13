Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $14.01 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1,758,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GDS were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.34 and a beta of 1.30. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

