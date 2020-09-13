Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of China Biologic Products worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $225,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $107.00 on Friday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.67.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

