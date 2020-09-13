Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of PH opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

