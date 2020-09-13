Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 190,219 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,637.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Northern Trust stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

