Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

CVGW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

