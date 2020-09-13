Burst (BURST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,650.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $10,650.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,103,786,396 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

