Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.17

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $30.06. Bunzl shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 60,014 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

