BRT Apartments’ (BRT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of BRT opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

