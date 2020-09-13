Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,619.31

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,619.31 and traded as low as $1,596.15. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,650.00, with a volume of 493 shares.

BRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,683.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.