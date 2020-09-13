Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BIPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

