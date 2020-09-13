Brokerages Set Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $82.62

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.62.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 56.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.