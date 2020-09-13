Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $35.94

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.94.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.