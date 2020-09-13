Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Target Price at $126.07

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,940.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,776 shares of company stock worth $8,749,661 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

