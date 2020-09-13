Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target at $206.60

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.60.
HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.
In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
