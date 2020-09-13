Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $85.76

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.