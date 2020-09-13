Brokerages Set Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $16.56

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of GPS opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

