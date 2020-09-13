Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $16.60

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,143,667 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $8,124,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
