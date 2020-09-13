Brokerages Set Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $80.67

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -343.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

