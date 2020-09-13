Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $3.18

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after buying an additional 14,521,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 3,995,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,906,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

CX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,204,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

